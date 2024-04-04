Strong winds expected Thursday, possibly record cold Friday

A wind advisory takes hold at 1 p.m. Thursday across the entire region and runs until 5 a.m. Friday.

Nearly a foot of snow forecast Saturday for Mount Charleston area

Lee Canyon gets a foot of snow for Easter; valley gets rain & chill

March was cool, wet and windy, weather service says

Warming before winds, chill come in for another Las Vegas visit

Winds may gust to 55 mph on Thursday, April 4, 2024, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service. A visitor to the Las Vegas Strip struggles against a gust as a high wind warning is in effect on Saturday, March 2, 2024, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Yet another Las Vegas spring weekend approaches … as does inclement weather in the form of high winds and possibly record cold.

A wind advisory takes hold at 1 p.m. Thursday across the entire region and runs until 5 a.m. Friday.

Here's a timeline for selected locations breaking down the timing/how strong winds gusts will be in the coming days. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/xPaR9wJkhD — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 3, 2024

Steady south winds of 25-35 mph may include gusts to 55 mph, says the National Weather Service.

The strongest winds are expected from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Laughlin is forecast for winds to 52 mph with Furnace Creek in Death Valley pegged at 55 mph.

Such strong winds can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Outdoor objects should be secured. Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.

The Thursday high is expected to be around 78, a degree below the Wednesday high of 79.

Conditions will improve Friday when a mostly sunny sky is expected. However, the projected high is 58, which would tie the lowest high for the date set last year.

Temperatures will warm closer to 70 for the weekend, still well below average for this time of year.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.