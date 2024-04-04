57°F
Strong winds expected Thursday, possibly record cold Friday

Winds may gust to 55 mph on Thursday, April 4, 2024, according to the Las Vegas office of the N ...
Winds may gust to 55 mph on Thursday, April 4, 2024, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service. A visitor to the Las Vegas Strip struggles against a gust as a high wind warning is in effect on Saturday, March 2, 2024, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2024 - 5:30 am
 

Yet another Las Vegas spring weekend approaches … as does inclement weather in the form of high winds and possibly record cold.

A wind advisory takes hold at 1 p.m. Thursday across the entire region and runs until 5 a.m. Friday.

Steady south winds of 25-35 mph may include gusts to 55 mph, says the National Weather Service.

The strongest winds are expected from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Laughlin is forecast for winds to 52 mph with Furnace Creek in Death Valley pegged at 55 mph.

Such strong winds can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Outdoor objects should be secured. Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.

The Thursday high is expected to be around 78, a degree below the Wednesday high of 79.

Conditions will improve Friday when a mostly sunny sky is expected. However, the projected high is 58, which would tie the lowest high for the date set last year.

Temperatures will warm closer to 70 for the weekend, still well below average for this time of year.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

