Strong winds pound Las Vegas, snow falling in mountains

High winds, low temps and possibility of rain
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2021 - 5:09 am
 
Updated October 11, 2021 - 6:43 pm
Pedestrians have their hair blown as they walk during strong winds at the corner of Las Vegas and Elvis Presley boulevards, on Monday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Pedestrians have their hair blown as they walk during strong winds at the corner of Las Vegas and Elvis Presley boulevards, on Monday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
View of Lee Canyon ski area (National Weather Service via Twitter)

Las Vegas’ week has started on a windy note, while Mount Charleston is seeing its first significant snowfall of the fall.

A high-wind warning is in effect in the Las Vegas Valley and Mount Charleston through 5 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Expect winds from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Power outages are possible and the weather service warns drivers to watch out for fallen trees and power lines.

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued a dust advisory for Monday because of the high winds.

McCarran International Airport, in a tweet, advised that strong winds are affecting flights into Las Vegas.

At 6 p.m., the weather service said in a tweet that snow was falling in the Spring Mountains, which is expected to “continue through tonight. Expect 2 to 5 inches of total snow above 7000ft.”

The Las Vegas Valley also will see a 30 percent chance of scattered showers mainly between 5 and 8 p.m. with a high of 77. After an overnight low of 52, the valley will see breezy conditions on Tuesday with winds of 16 to 23 mph and gusts as high as 34 mph with a high temperature near 66. The wind will mostly dissipate by Wednesday with sunny conditions and a high near 67.

Mount Charleston also will have a winter winter advisory in place from 2 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday in the Sheep Range and Spring Mountains at 7,000 feet in elevation and above. After a daytime high of 54, temperatures will fall to an overnight low of 24 on Mount Charleston with an 80 percent chance of precipitation.

There could be as much as four inches of snow, the NWS said, coupled with wind gusts as high as 60 mph. Drivers should expect hazardous travel conditions along high elevations in Kyle and Lee Canyons due to slippery roads and periods of low visibility because of blowing snow.

Sunny conditions will return on Tuesday with a high of 43 degrees and an overnight low of 26. Highs will remain in the high 40s to low 50s for the rest of the week with overnight lows hovering around 30 degrees.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
