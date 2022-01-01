53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Las Vegas Weather

Strong winds, rain threaten Las Vegas New Year’s fireworks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2021 - 5:02 pm
 
Updated December 31, 2021 - 5:13 pm
Revelers watch at Drai's nightclub as fireworks explode on the Las Vegas Strip during a New Yea ...
Revelers watch at Drai's nightclub as fireworks explode on the Las Vegas Strip during a New Year's celebration on Jan. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Las Vegas fireworks displays could be endangered Friday night as rain and winds move through the valley.

“Winds ahead and behind the rain could be 30 to 40 mph,” meteorologist Trevor Boucher said about 4:40 p.m. “Already we are seeing gusts over 20 mph in Indian Springs and we expect winds to increase around 7 or 8 p.m. and stay elevated until 3 to 4 in the morning.”

Rain was expected to be light, perhaps a few hundredths of an inch, Boucher said. But the major issue was the wind.

“It is going to be cold and it is going to be windy,” Boucher said.

The National Weather Service issued a Tweet about 4 p.m. that indicated the rain could clear by midnight, but winds could be in excess of the steady 10 mph that is the threshold for letting the Strip show go off as planned.

“Looks like Las #Vegas will have a chance of seeing showers moving through tonight between 8-11 PM. Everything indicates that showers will be out of the area by midnight,” the NWS message said.

The Strip fireworks show, planned for eight hotels to launch fireworks, has never been called off because of high winds.

If there are sustained winds in excess of 10 mph, the show could be delayed for an hour to 1 a.m. If they continued, the fireworks would be called off, according to Clark County officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Traffic backed up 16 miles at California-Nevada stateline
Traffic backed up 16 miles at California-Nevada stateline
2
Vegas broadcast vet Kevin Janison abruptly leaves News 3
Vegas broadcast vet Kevin Janison abruptly leaves News 3
3
Daiso opens doors to 1st Nevada store, much to delight of shoppers
Daiso opens doors to 1st Nevada store, much to delight of shoppers
4
Separate shootings at Las Vegas malls leave woman dead, 2 wounded
Separate shootings at Las Vegas malls leave woman dead, 2 wounded
5
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
 
Chilly, cloudy weather lingers in Las Vegas
By / RJ

Showers and mountain snow are possible before 9 a.m. Tuesday and then a chance for scattered rain showers, according to the National Weather Service.

 
Record-breaking storm blasts Northern Nevada, California
The Associated Press

A storm in the mountains of Northern California and Nevada closed key highways Monday while recent snowfall has smashed the snowiest December record at Donner Pass in the Sierra.