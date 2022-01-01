Strong winds, rain threaten Las Vegas New Year’s fireworks

Gusty winds and some light showers could put a damper on the New Year’s Eve fireworks display on the Las Vegas Strip tonight.

Revelers watch at Drai's nightclub as fireworks explode on the Las Vegas Strip during a New Year's celebration on Jan. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Las Vegas fireworks displays could be endangered Friday night as rain and winds move through the valley.

“Winds ahead and behind the rain could be 30 to 40 mph,” meteorologist Trevor Boucher said about 4:40 p.m. “Already we are seeing gusts over 20 mph in Indian Springs and we expect winds to increase around 7 or 8 p.m. and stay elevated until 3 to 4 in the morning.”

Rain was expected to be light, perhaps a few hundredths of an inch, Boucher said. But the major issue was the wind.

“It is going to be cold and it is going to be windy,” Boucher said.

Looks like Las #Vegas will have a chance of seeing showers moving through tonight between 8-11 PM. Everything indicates that showers will be out of the area by midnight. #vegasweather #nvwx pic.twitter.com/gVzTz8Soez — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 1, 2022

The National Weather Service issued a Tweet about 4 p.m. that indicated the rain could clear by midnight, but winds could be in excess of the steady 10 mph that is the threshold for letting the Strip show go off as planned.

“Looks like Las #Vegas will have a chance of seeing showers moving through tonight between 8-11 PM. Everything indicates that showers will be out of the area by midnight,” the NWS message said.

The Strip fireworks show, planned for eight hotels to launch fireworks, has never been called off because of high winds.

If there are sustained winds in excess of 10 mph, the show could be delayed for an hour to 1 a.m. If they continued, the fireworks would be called off, according to Clark County officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

