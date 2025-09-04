Summer 2025 was hot in Las Vegas. But not like 2024

The National Weather Service, in a new report, said summer 2025 had “above normal” temperatures and “below normal” precipitation.

The sun sets as water flows along the Las Vegas Wash in 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It was a warm and dry winter in Las Vegas.

It was a warm and dry spring too.

And, perhaps not surprisingly, it was a warm and dry summer.

The National Weather Service, in a report released this week, said summer 2025 had “above normal” temperatures and “below normal” precipitation.

But at least it wasn’t the summer of 2024, the hottest in Las Vegas history.

“This was the 10th-warmest summer on record,” said NWS meteorologist Matt Woods. The average temperature (high/low combined) was 92 degrees. The average is 90.5.

To valley residents, this summer felt considerably cooler than recent summers. Las Vegas had its coolest July in 10 years, and fewer heat records were broken. June and August were above normal but not supremely hot.

Woods explained that this past summer season, from June to August, saw little rain, with only 0.02 inches falling at Harry Reid International Airport on July 3. The average is 0.74 inches.

And so far, this is the fourth-driest monsoon season on record. The Las Vegas monsoon season runs from July 1 to Sept. 30.

“We didn’t have a favorable monsoon pattern until late August,” he said, which was one reason why the summer was warmer than normal.

And the “warm and dry” trend is likely to continue through fall and the rest of this year, Woods said.

There’s a 50 percent chance of above normal temperatures in the September-November period, he said, referring to Climate Prediction Center forecasts. And rain? a 40 percent chance of below normal precipitation.

2025-2024 heat comparison

number of days 100 degrees or above: 76 in 2025 and 112 in 2024; average is 80

number of days 110 degrees or above: 9 in 2025 and 36 in 2024; average is 10

Summer 2025 facts

warmest temperature: 112 degrees (July 14 and Aug. 12)

coldest temperature: 69 degrees (June 22)

total precipitation: 0.02 inches

August 2025 facts

average temperature: 93.5 degrees (1.8 degrees above normal)

precipitation: trace (-0.32 below normal)

warmest: 112 degrees (Aug. 12)

coolest: 74 degrees (Aug. 29).

