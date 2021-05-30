Summer heat headed into Las Vegas for coming week

A brief cool down Saturday will yield to gradually increasing Las Vegas Valley temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Danielle Kang's mother, Grace Lee, uses a folding fan while waiting on the eighth green to see her daughter play during the quarterfinal round of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Golfers and spectators will see high temperatures slightly below 100 on Sunday, May 30, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A brief cool down Saturday will yield to gradually increasing Las Vegas Valley temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

McCarran International Airport recorded a high of 94 on Saturday.

The Sunday high should reach near 98 with a 100 possible on Monday, the final day of the month. McCarran has reached a maximum of 98 four days during May.

If triple digits doesn’t come Monday, the Tuesday high is expected to be 101. Wednesday should reach about 105 with a 106 forecast for Thursday.

Winds will remain light during the entire forecast period.

Overnight lows around 75 this weekend will rise to the upper 70s by the middle of ext week.

