Summer heat in Las Vegas not fading, says weather service
Warmer-than-normal conditions will continue to persist in the Las Vegas Valley for the coming week.
Warmer-than-normal conditions will continue to persist in the Las Vegas Valley for the coming week.
The Sunday high should be near 94 with winds of 5-11 mph, says the National Weather Service forecast.
The Monday low will be around 72 before an afternoon high near 93.
Highs and lows will stay about the same with sunny skies and light winds into next weekend.
The normal high this time of year is 89.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.