Summer heat in Las Vegas not fading, says weather service

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
FILE - A high near 94 in Las Vegas is forecast for Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, according to the Natio ...
FILE - A high near 94 in Las Vegas is forecast for Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Diane Torres of Henderson holds an umbrella to protect herself from the sun as she attends the opening of the new facility where the collection of over 22,000 items from the 1 October tragedy are stored at the Clark County Museum on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Warmer-than-normal conditions will continue to persist in the Las Vegas Valley for the coming week.

The Sunday high should be near 94 with winds of 5-11 mph, says the National Weather Service forecast.

The Monday low will be around 72 before an afternoon high near 93.

Highs and lows will stay about the same with sunny skies and light winds into next weekend.

The normal high this time of year is 89.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

