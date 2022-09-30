Summer-like heat sticking around Las Vegas for several more days

75°F
A warm start to October is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

For the last day of September, the Friday high should be near 96 with a sunny sky and morning winds around 5-11 mph.

The normal high this time of year for Las Vegas is 89.

A Saturday low near 71 is forecast before an afternoon high near 94. Winds will again be light.

Conditions will be similar through the seven-day forecast period.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

