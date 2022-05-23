72°F
Summer warmth settling into Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
The time for cooling off with water is likely to return in the Las Vegas Valley as temperatures rise into the upper 90s and low 100s this week, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Stephanie Ramirez holds her daughter Raylee Brown, 2, as they play in the water at Baker Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas will warm to summer temperatures this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday should see a high of 92, close to the 93 notched on Sunday. Northerly winds of 10 to 13 mph will include gusts to 18 mph.

The Tuesday morning low will be around 68 with lighter winds. The day’s high should reach 95.

Wednesday’s projected high is 100 with a 103 for Thursday.

Weekend highs should be in the upper 90s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
