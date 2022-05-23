Summer warmth settling into Las Vegas Valley
Summer-like conditions will prevail through the week, says the National Weather Service.
Las Vegas will warm to summer temperatures this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Monday should see a high of 92, close to the 93 notched on Sunday. Northerly winds of 10 to 13 mph will include gusts to 18 mph.
The Tuesday morning low will be around 68 with lighter winds. The day’s high should reach 95.
Wednesday’s projected high is 100 with a 103 for Thursday.
Weekend highs should be in the upper 90s.
