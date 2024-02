Summerlin, parts of Las Vegas may see flurries; mountains to get more snow

Snow flurries around the 215 Beltway are possible Thursday morning. Lee Canyon is expected to open after a few days of heavy snow.

Snow is seen on a vehicle near Fox Hill Park in Summerlin on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lake Tecopa re-emerges from its deep Pleistocene slumber after the two days of heavy rain across Southern Nevada. (Amargosa Conservancy)

The Amargosa River flows strong through the Amargosa Canyon on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (Amargosa Conservancy)

Three-day rain totals for the Las Vegas region for the storm Feb. 3 through Feb. 6, 2024. (Regional Flood Control District gauge totals)

Snow flurries around the 215 Beltway are possible Thursday morning on the fourth day of a stormy week, says the National Weather Service.

Precipitation is the valley expected to start around midnight possibly through the morning commute time.

Moisture may arrive through Friday before the sun is expected to shine on the Las Vegas Valley and Super Bowl weekend.

Lee Canyon was closed for a second day Wednesday as crews worked to mitigate avalanche dangers. The resort is expected to open Thursday morning, but possible heavy snow overnight could alter those plans.

The resort received 10 inches of snow from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, bringing the total for the past seven days to 69.5 inches and 116.5 inches for the season. From 5 to 10 inches were possible overnight.

Rain Wednesday was less than a quarter-inch over mostly the northern half of the valley.

A partly sunny Friday should become more full sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-50s.

ATTN DRIVERS: Due to heavy flooding and debris flow, State Route 190 is now closed within Death Valley National Park from Scotty's Castle Road to Zabriskie Point. There is no detour around this closure and other park roads may be experiencing flooding as well. pic.twitter.com/8fkon1L6X2 — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) February 7, 2024

Flooding has caused an emergency closure in Death Valley National Park.

“Due to heavy flooding and debris flow, State Route 190 is now closed within Death Valley National Park from Scotty’s Castle Road to Zabriskie Point. There is no detour around this closure and other park roads may be experiencing flooding as well<” park officials posted on X early Wednesday.

