28°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Summerlin snow? It could happen as storm approaches

Temperatures continue to fall into weekend
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2024 - 5:31 am
 
Fox Hill Park is covered snow as people walk through the park against strong wind and snow, Tue ...
Fox Hill Park is covered snow as people walk through the park against strong wind and snow, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow of 1-2 inches is possible at Lee Canyon Ski Resort on Wednesday night, Jan. 10, 2024, acco ...
Snow of 1-2 inches is possible at Lee Canyon Ski Resort on Wednesday night, Jan. 10, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. Skiers and snowboarders use the beginner lift and hill at the Lee Canyon as snow falls atop Mount Charleston on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Snow could greet Las Vegas Valley motorists Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The valley will be on the lower edge of a storm system that could bring a foot to the Eastern Sierra Mountains.

The Wednesday high should be near 53 with a calm morning wind becoming east at 5-7 mph in the afternoon.

With clouds increasing, rain showers are a possibility after 10 p.m. Wednesday and then possibly mixing with snow after 1 a.m. winds of 7-13 mph could gust to 20 mph.

The chance of precipitation is 50 percent. Little or now snow accumulation is expected. Lee Canyon, which has received 24 inches of snow this season, could add 1-2 inches.

The risk of snow is about 20 percent on Thursday morning before the sky clears with an afternoon high of 51. Winds may gust to 30 mph.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

MOST READ
1
I-15 landmark south of Vegas being demolished
I-15 landmark south of Vegas being demolished
2
How can some Vegas hotel rooms be so cheap?
How can some Vegas hotel rooms be so cheap?
3
CARTOONS: This sums up Trump’s legal strategy
CARTOONS: This sums up Trump’s legal strategy
4
Man faces attempted murder charge after viral video of judge attack
Man faces attempted murder charge after viral video of judge attack
5
What we know, don’t know about the Mirage’s transition to Hard Rock
What we know, don’t know about the Mirage’s transition to Hard Rock
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A bicyclist navigates muddy roads down East Lake Mead Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in ...
2023 brought wild weather to Las Vegas
By / RJ

Many Las Vegas days share similar weather traits. Scorching heat, blazing sunshine and limited rain are common, but there are times when our weather goes to the extremes.

More stories
Chilly week to follow Las Vegas storm, says weather service
Chilly week to follow Las Vegas storm, says weather service
Santa may deliver rain to valley before Christmas arrival
Santa may deliver rain to valley before Christmas arrival
Warm conditions stay in valley, but rain may come Wednesday
Warm conditions stay in valley, but rain may come Wednesday
Freezing cold covers valley Sunday; airport wind chill dips to 32
Freezing cold covers valley Sunday; airport wind chill dips to 32
Near-record warm Las Vegas December may get a bit of rain
Near-record warm Las Vegas December may get a bit of rain
Warmest December in Las Vegas history runs into January
Warmest December in Las Vegas history runs into January