Summerlin thunderstruck, valley could see daily storms this week

Las Vegas could see showers and thunderstorms each day this week as monsoon season continues, according to the National Weather Service.

Lightning illuminates the sky above the Trails Pool in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Courtesy: Bryce Rogers)

Lightning illuminates the sky above the Trails Pool in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Courtesy: Bryce Rogers)

Las Vegas could see showers and thunderstorms each day this week as monsoon season continues, according to the National Weather Service.

A brief thunderstorm popped over over Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area on Tuesday evening, bringing wind and lightning before moving northeast, meteorologist Morgan Stessman said.

The looming possibility of storms is keeping temperatures just below average this week, with highs right above 100 degrees through Saturday, Stessman added.

The weather service predicts a low of 88 on Wednesday, 87 on Thursday and 85 on Friday.

“A small, low-pressure center works it’s way across New Mexico westward,” Stessman said, looking at the forecast ahead. “That’ll give us our chances of storms and precipitation starting Saturday.”

McCarran International Airport, where the weather service’s official Las Vegas recording station sits, had recorded 1.05 inches of rain so far this year as of late Tuesday. This time last year, only a trace amount of rain had been collected.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.