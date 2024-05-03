Sunday gusts near 60 mph should gradually fall, forecast says

Central Las Vegas winds around 30 mph should drop to the single digits after sunset, says the National Weather Service.

Winds may gust to 60 mph on Saturday, May 4, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip walk on Las Vegas Boulevard despite a high wind warning on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

High wind watch will be in effect this weekend

A cold front that delivered wind gusts of nearly 60 mph at Red Rock early Sunday will limit the high temperature in Las Vegas to about 69.

Steady southwest winds of 24-29 mph will shift to west-northwest at 18-23 mph in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Steady winds speeds of 30 mph early Sunday in the central valley are expected to drop to the single digits by sunset.

At Red Rock, a gust of 58 mph was recorded around 5:30 a.m. Gusts will be in the 30-45 mph range most of the day until after 7 p.m.

A wind advisory expires at 5 p.m.

Monday will be sunny with winds around 8 mph and a high near 80.

Gusty winds & much cooler than normal temps are expected across the region today as a trough moves through. Temps will fluctuate throughout the week, accompanied by some mid-week breezes as we continue to find ourselves under weak toughing aloft. #NVwx #AZwx #CAwx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/3WMyuArRoj — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 5, 2024

Mount Charleston outage canceled

NV Energy’s proactive outage for the Kyle Canyon and Angel Peak areas of Mount Charleston was canceled Saturday afternoon, but crews remained on the mountain overnight, the company announced.

The outages were planned due to the elevated fire weather conditions forecast in the area. It was planned to affect approximately 500 NV Energy customers starting at about 11 a.m. Saturday and lasting until approximately 11 a.m. Sunday.

Only 123 NV Energy customers were without power in Las Vegas as of 7:30 a.m., Sunday according to the company’s outage website.

Final weekend for Lee Canyon

Skiing and snowboarding will conclude at Lee Canyon today before the Spring Mountains resort turns its operations to summer activities.

The resort received 221 inches of snow this season after last year’s record 262 inches. It averages about 130 inches per winter.

Daily summer operations are planned to start May 24. The opening day for its downhill mountain bike park will depend on how fast or slow the snow melts on trails that serve the park, officials said in a news release.

