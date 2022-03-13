Sunday in Las Vegas to be a few notches warmer than Saturday

The Sunday high temperature should reach the mid-70s in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

A peacock sits at Floyd Lamb Park on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. A sunny sky and a Las Vegas high near 76 are forecast for Sunday, March 13, 2022, by the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sunday will be even nicer than Saturday was in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

A sunny sky, winds below 10 mph and a high near 76 are forecast, after the Saturday high reached 68.

The Sunday morning low at Harry Reid International Airport should be near 49. Overnight winds will be limited to 7-10 mph.

Monday’s high should dip to around 73 before a possible 80-degree day on Tuesday. It would be the first of the year for the airport.

Conditions will stay similar through the work week, says the weather service.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.