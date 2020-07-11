Sunday might be hottest in 2 years; cooling stations available

Sunday may be the hottest official temperature for the Las Vegas Valley in nearly two years, as the high is expected to reach 114, the National Weather Service said.

Clark County has opened four cooling stations in the Las Vegas Valley at various times and days for anyone looking to escape dangerously rising temperatures during a heat warning set to last through Monday night.

The National Weather Service has forecast Sunday as the hottest day this year, said meteorologist Alex Boothe. It may also be the hottest official temperature recorded in the valley for nearly two years, he said.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been this hot,” Boothe said.

The cooling locations will be open at various times from Saturday to Monday, the county said in a news release. The four locations, one of which is in Henderson, will have “precautionary measures” to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including screening protocols, social distancing and mask requirements, the county said.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for Clark County through 8 p.m. Monday, when temperatures are forecast at more than 110 degrees, Boothe said.

The high for Saturday is expected to reach 113, with few clouds to offer shade. The overnight low is expected to dip to 89 but could stay in the 90s, Boothe said.

Sunday is set to reach 114 degrees — the highest temperature in the valley since late July 2018 recorded by the weather service, which measures official temperatures for the Las Vegas Valley at McCarran International Airport, Boothe said.

Overnight temperatures on Monday morning are expected to drop to 88, and highs on Monday are set to reach 111, he said. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to have highs of 108 and 107, respectively.

The heat warning means temperatures will reach dangerously high levels through Monday, especially if conditions don’t cool down overnight, Boothe said.

“It tends to really affect people who are outside,” he said. “The homeless population is really at risk for heatstroke and heat-related illness during these stretches.”

He said the same heat pattern, caused by a high-pressure system, is also affecting Arizona and New Mexico and is creating rising temperatures throughout the Southwest. Boothe said there is no rain forecast for the valley through Wednesday, but early next week should see breezy afternoons, with gusts topping out at 25 to 30 mph.

In the Las Vegas Valley, the cooling stations open at various times through Monday are:

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North., open 24 hours a day. Call 702-229-6117

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge S., open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday only. Call 702-455-7169

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road in Henderson, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, closed on Sunday, and open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Call 702-267-4040

— SHARE Village Las Vegas, 50 N. 21st St., open daily 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. to noon for hydration only. Call 702-222-1680.

Cooling stations outside of the valley:

— In Laughlin: American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on days with temperatures more than 112 degrees. An outside cooling area will be open for pets on a leash or in a carrier, but no pets will be allowed inside the building. Call 702-299-1510.

— In Mesquite: the Salvation Army at 742 Pioneer Blvd., Suite D, will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday only. Call 702-345-5116.

Daytime shelters for those who are homeless will be open in Clark County through Sept. 30, the county said. The Shade Tree shelter is open at 1 W. Owens Ave. in North Las Vegas from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for women and children only. Shade Tree can be reached at 702-385-0072.

The Salvation Army daytime homeless shelter in Las Vegas, at 35 W. Owens Ave., will be open for adults starting Monday. The shelter will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be contacted at 702-701-5369.

