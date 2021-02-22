Sunny, 70s forecast for 1st half of week in Las Vegas

Spring will be in the early this week as a high pressure ridge keeps Las Vegas weather conditions mild, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

A high temperature of 67 is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s forecast high is 67 with a sunny sky and north-northwest winds of just 3-5 mph.

The Tuesday high will be around 72. If so, it will be the third reading in the 70s this month.

A warm up is on the way Monday and Tuesday, with temps climbing ~10 degrees above normal! Enjoy the warmth while it lasts as cooler temps return midweek! #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/0tdFi9ASkN — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 21, 2021

“Just enjoy the next couple of days,” weather service meteorologist Chris Outler said. “The high pressure ridge is keeping us mild and each day we are inching closer to spring.”

Wednesday will start mild and the high could reach 70, but a front will push through the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

“We’ll have strong winds later in the day and into Thursday,” Outler said. The Thursday high is projected to be around 61.

