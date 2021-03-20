Sunny, but cooler, windy forecast Saturday for Las Vegas

The forecast high for Saturday is 72 with plenty of wind and a sunny sky.

Winds could gust to 35 mph with sunny skies on Saturday, March 20, 2021, according to the National Weather Service.

Hope you enjoyed that first-of-the-year 80 degrees while it lasted Friday afternoon.

The 72 is right about normal.

South-southwest winds were gusting close to 25 mph at 6 a.m. at McCarran International Airport and were expected to rise during the daylight hours on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

“We’ll see breezes up to 30 to 35 mph most of the day with a little relief after sunset,” weather service meteorologist Jenn Varian said. “But we are expecting gusts of 25 to 30 overnight into Sunday.”

The winds are making life difficult for people with allergies with ash and mulberry causing the most issues.

Sunday will see a high of 67 with winds expected to be not quite up to Saturday’s velocity, closer to a top speed of 25 mph.

Monday will see a high around 69 with much lighter winds.

