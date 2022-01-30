43°F
Sunny, calm conditions forecast Sunday for Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
A passenger plane flies in clear blue sky and leaves a white trail as it flies over a statue at ...
A passenger plane flies in clear blue sky and leaves a white trail as it flies over a statue at The Venetian on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. The high for Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, is expected to be near 65, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sunny and calm conditions are forecast Sunday for the Las Vegas Valley.

The high should reach close to 65 with light winds at Harry Reid International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

The Monday morning low will be around 39 at the airport, meaning some higher elevations could dip within a few degrees of freezing.

Monday’s high will be near 63 as clouds move in.

A cold front will drop highs into the middle 50s starting Wednesday.

No precipitation is forecast for the week ahead, leaving the official measuring station at the airport with just .06 of an inch for the first month of the year.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

