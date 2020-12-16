Sunny, calm Las Vegas forecast before a windy Thursday

A calm and sunny is forecast Wednesday for the Las Vegas Valley before conditions turn windy on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

McCarran International Airport was at 37 degrees at 4 a.m. and the high should be around 57, just about normal. Winds should be light and variable with a sunny sky.

A front incoming from the northwest will move through the valley on Thursday, bringing a snow possibility to Mount Charleston.

“Wind gusts will be up to 30 mph in about a four-hour window from late morning through early afternoon,” said weather service meteorologist Chelsea Kryston. “There is a very slight change of some sprinkles on the west side of the valley, but it is less than 10 percent.”

Weekend conditions will gradually warm as a high pressure ridge builds, Kryston said. Highs will be in the low 60s with clear skies and light winds.

Q: Will the dry weather continue through the holidays? A: Looks Likely. The latest @NWSCPC 8-14 day Precipitation Outlook indicates much of the west will continue to see drier than normal conditions during the week of Christmas. Who else is bummed? 🙋‍♀️ #NVwx #CAwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/Acsj3HLQL5 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 15, 2020

The record dry spell, in its 240 day on Wednesday with no rainfall at McCarran, is likely to continue through at least the end of the year.

The weather service’s Climate Prediction Center has issued a 14-day forecast that says the valley has a 50% chance of having drier than normal precipitation.

