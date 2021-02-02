44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Las Vegas Weather

Sunny, calm Tuesday forecast for Las Vegas before windy Wednesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2021 - 5:08 am
 
Weather conditions will be nearly perfect with a sunny sky and light winds on Tuesday, Feb. 2, ...
Weather conditions will be nearly perfect with a sunny sky and light winds on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Wendy Zimmer, left, relaxes with her dog Coco and her friend Lesley Miller at Cornerstone Park on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A nearly perfect winter day is forecast for Las Vegas on Tuesday before an arriving front Wednesday will kick up some potentially dangerous wind conditions, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Tuesday should see a high near 66 with a sunny sky and light winds reaching 5 mph in the afternoon.

“It should be a great day,” weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher said, noting that a front will come through the valley on Wednesday creating very windy conditions.

Southwest winds will be 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 in Red Rock Canyon, the Spring Mountains and the eastern Sierra slopes in California, states a weather service wind advisory that will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

“We’ll get about the same high on Wednesday, but the winds will be howling and enough to move your trash cans,” Boucher said.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds could make driving difficult, especially for motorcycles, high profile vehicles, trailers, and campers, the advisory stated.

Winds will dissipate for Thursday, but temperatures will be in the mid-40s early before rising to the upper 50s.

Conditions will be mostly sunny and mild for Super Bowl weekend, Boucher said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$133K sequential royal flush hits in Las Vegas Valley
$133K sequential royal flush hits in Las Vegas Valley
2
Shrinking Lake Mead inches closer to water shortage declaration
Shrinking Lake Mead inches closer to water shortage declaration
3
New Nevada report shows which games gamblers played most
New Nevada report shows which games gamblers played most
4
Floyd Mayweather’s newly purchased roller rink open for skating
Floyd Mayweather’s newly purchased roller rink open for skating
5
O.J. Simpson gets COVID vaccine in Las Vegas
O.J. Simpson gets COVID vaccine in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
Sylvia Hinojosa hikes up to the overlook as the clouds break on a snowy day in the Red Rock Con ...
Snow falls across Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
RJ

Parts of Las Vegas claimed a snow day on Tuesday after a winter storm swept across the valley. Check out the best photos from the RJ staff.