Sunny, calm Tuesday forecast for Las Vegas before windy Wednesday

A great winter day is forecast for Las Vegas on Tuesday before winds will temporarily halt tranquil conditions on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Weather conditions will be nearly perfect with a sunny sky and light winds on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Wendy Zimmer, left, relaxes with her dog Coco and her friend Lesley Miller at Cornerstone Park on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A nearly perfect winter day is forecast for Las Vegas on Tuesday before an arriving front Wednesday will kick up some potentially dangerous wind conditions, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Tuesday should see a high near 66 with a sunny sky and light winds reaching 5 mph in the afternoon.

“It should be a great day,” weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher said, noting that a front will come through the valley on Wednesday creating very windy conditions.

😎 Here's your first week of February outlook! Expect bouts of clouds & winds through the week! Some light precip. is possible WED across parts of the region, but #Vegas is expected to be mostly dry (can't rule out a sprinkle or two though!). #VegasWeather #NVwx #CAwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/0eMb9uY31n — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 1, 2021

Southwest winds will be 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 in Red Rock Canyon, the Spring Mountains and the eastern Sierra slopes in California, states a weather service wind advisory that will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

“We’ll get about the same high on Wednesday, but the winds will be howling and enough to move your trash cans,” Boucher said.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds could make driving difficult, especially for motorcycles, high profile vehicles, trailers, and campers, the advisory stated.

Winds will dissipate for Thursday, but temperatures will be in the mid-40s early before rising to the upper 50s.

Conditions will be mostly sunny and mild for Super Bowl weekend, Boucher said.

