51°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Las Vegas Weather

Sunny, calmer conditions forecast Friday for Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated December 2, 2022 - 5:44 am
Winds will be close to calm and the high in Las Vegas will be around 60 on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 ...
Winds will be close to calm and the high in Las Vegas will be around 60 on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The Stratosphere is seen as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley during a cool and windy afternoon, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A windy Thursday and early Friday should give way to a near normal Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The sky should be sunny with an afternoon high near 60 and east-northeast winds of 6-10 mph.

Winds late Thursday night were expected to gust as high as 55 mph in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range overnight. Gusts around 30 mph were recorded in the valley on Thursday afternoon and evening. A wind advisory was to expire at 4 a.m. Friday.

The Saturday low should be near 46 with light winds at Harry Reid International Airport before an afternoon high near 62.

A high of 66 is forecast for Sunday. The normal high this time of year is 60.

Chilly November

The average temperature for November was 52.2, about 5 degrees below normal, said meteorologist Morgan Stessman.

November of 1938 at an average temperature of 46.0 was the coldest November since records were started in 1937. This year was the 15th coldest November. The normal average temperature for November is 57.2.

Contact Marvin Clemons at 702-863-4285 or mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Vici takes full ownership of MGM Grand, Mandalay in $1.3B cash sale
Vici takes full ownership of MGM Grand, Mandalay in $1.3B cash sale
2
When a brothel operates next door in Las Vegas
When a brothel operates next door in Las Vegas
3
11 standout concerts as NFR returns to Las Vegas
11 standout concerts as NFR returns to Las Vegas
4
2022 NFR Las Vegas 1st go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 1st go-round results
5
EDITORIAL: Biden wants taxpayers to back million-dollar mortgages
EDITORIAL: Biden wants taxpayers to back million-dollar mortgages
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST