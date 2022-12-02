Sunny, calmer conditions forecast Friday for Las Vegas

Winds will be much lighter across the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, says the National Weather Service.

Winds will be close to calm and the high in Las Vegas will be around 60 on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The Stratosphere is seen as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley during a cool and windy afternoon, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A windy Thursday and early Friday should give way to a near normal Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The sky should be sunny with an afternoon high near 60 and east-northeast winds of 6-10 mph.

The December Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is here. Guidance currently shows that much of our forecast area has equal chances of normal, below normal, and above normal precipitation and temperatures for the month of December. #NVwx #AZwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/HEzxVaSTbI — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 2, 2022

Winds late Thursday night were expected to gust as high as 55 mph in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range overnight. Gusts around 30 mph were recorded in the valley on Thursday afternoon and evening. A wind advisory was to expire at 4 a.m. Friday.

The Saturday low should be near 46 with light winds at Harry Reid International Airport before an afternoon high near 62.

A high of 66 is forecast for Sunday. The normal high this time of year is 60.

Chilly November

The average temperature for November was 52.2, about 5 degrees below normal, said meteorologist Morgan Stessman.

November of 1938 at an average temperature of 46.0 was the coldest November since records were started in 1937. This year was the 15th coldest November. The normal average temperature for November is 57.2.

Contact Marvin Clemons at 702-863-4285 or mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.