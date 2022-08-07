89°F
Sunny, clear Sunday expected in Las Vegas region

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
The forecast high is 102 for Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Small umbrellas are hung over a splash pad as children cool themselves at The District on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A sunny sky, light winds and a high near 102 are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday.

The Monday morning low should be near 83 before a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms or showers return in the evening, says the National Weather Service.

Tuesday day and night will bring about a 30 percent chance of monsoonal precipitation. The high will be near 100 with elevated relative humidity.

A chance of showers or storms remains in the forecast through Saturday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

