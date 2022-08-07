Sunny, clear Sunday expected in Las Vegas region
Las Vegas will enjoy a clear and sunny Sunday before monsoon season returns later Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
A sunny sky, light winds and a high near 102 are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday.
The Monday morning low should be near 83 before a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms or showers return in the evening, says the National Weather Service.
Tuesday day and night will bring about a 30 percent chance of monsoonal precipitation. The high will be near 100 with elevated relative humidity.
A chance of showers or storms remains in the forecast through Saturday.
