Sunny, clear Sunday expected in Las Vegas region

Las Vegas will enjoy a clear and sunny Sunday before monsoon season returns later Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast high is 102 for Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Small umbrellas are hung over a splash pad as children cool themselves at The District on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A sunny sky, light winds and a high near 102 are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday.

The Monday morning low should be near 83 before a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms or showers return in the evening, says the National Weather Service.

Tuesday day and night will bring about a 30 percent chance of monsoonal precipitation. The high will be near 100 with elevated relative humidity.

A chance of showers or storms remains in the forecast through Saturday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.