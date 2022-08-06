Sunny, clear weekend forecast for Las Vegas

Sunny skies and light winds should make for great weekend weather in the Las Vegas Valley before monsoon risks return next week.

A high near 98 is forecast for Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The high Saturday should be near 98 with a sunny sky and lights winds.

After a Sunday low near 82, Sunday should reach 101. Winds again will be light with a sunny sky.

Monday will be similar with a high near 101 before monsoon conditions are expected to return with a 20 percent chance of showers or storms on Monday night.

The monsoon season in the valley has seen nearly an inch of rain after three summers without much monsoon activity.

Rains strike California hard

Just to the west, however, Death Valley was delivered a serious punch Friday when rains closed all roads and left 1,000 people stranded in the national park. CalTrans9 crews were working to clear debris from a road to allow 500 staffers and 500 visitors a way out of the park.

Other parts of California received heavy rains later in the day and were under flash flood warnings.

