Sunny, cooler, less windy Tuesday for Las Vegas Valley
Cooler, but a little less windy is the latest National Weather Service forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.
Cooler, but a little less windy is the latest National Weather Service forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.
Temperatures will be about 7 to 9 degrees below normal with a projected high of 69. Winds are forecast to be 7-11 mph, well below the highest gust of 38 mph recorded Monday afternoon at McCarran International Airport.
‘It’s kind of a trade off,” said meteorologist Ashley Nickerson. “Cooler, but a lot less windy.”
Wednesday’s forecast high jumps 10 degrees to 79 with winds about 7-11 mph.
Thursday should see the mercury rise to about 81 degrees. McCarran has only had one day reach 80 degrees so far this year.
Nickerson said a front coming close to the valley on Friday could bring a chance of some rain, but it’s a bit too early to be sure.
High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to 80 Friday through Monday, according to the weather service.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.