Sunny, cooler, less windy Tuesday for Las Vegas Valley

Cooler, but a little less windy is the latest National Weather Service forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

A high temperature of 69 is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. Winds should be much lighter than Monday.

Temperatures will be about 7 to 9 degrees below normal with a projected high of 69. Winds are forecast to be 7-11 mph, well below the highest gust of 38 mph recorded Monday afternoon at McCarran International Airport.

‘It’s kind of a trade off,” said meteorologist Ashley Nickerson. “Cooler, but a lot less windy.”

Wednesday’s forecast high jumps 10 degrees to 79 with winds about 7-11 mph.

Thursday should see the mercury rise to about 81 degrees. McCarran has only had one day reach 80 degrees so far this year.

Nickerson said a front coming close to the valley on Friday could bring a chance of some rain, but it’s a bit too early to be sure.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to 80 Friday through Monday, according to the weather service.

