Sunny, cooler Tuesday before Las Vegas warms up

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 16, 2021 - 4:34 am
 
Updated March 16, 2021 - 4:39 am
Light showers and snow flurries will cease in Las Vegas by mid-morning Tuesday, March 16, 2021, ...
Light showers and snow flurries will cease in Las Vegas by mid-morning Tuesday, March 16, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Early Tuesday light rain and snow flurries mainly in the southwest side of the Las Vegas Valley will cease shortly after sunrise and clouds should clear a bit later in the day, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 61 is forecast with lights winds of 6-10 mph.

“Everything is tapering down,” weather service meteorologist Todd Lericos said of the recent precipitation. Only a trace was recorded at McCarran International Airport, which has received 0.84 inches this year compared to a normal of 1.58 inches.

Conditions will warm the rest of the week with highs of 65 on Wednesday, 72 on Thursday and 76 on Friday. All three days are expected to be sunny with wind son the light side.

After a weekend close to the normal high of 70, showers are possible Sunday night before another cool front arrives early next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

