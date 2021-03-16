Sunny, cooler Tuesday before Las Vegas warms up

LIght showers and flurris will cease Tuesday morning in favor of sunshine, but cool temperatures will stay in place.

Light showers and snow flurries will cease in Las Vegas by mid-morning Tuesday, March 16, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Early Tuesday light rain and snow flurries mainly in the southwest side of the Las Vegas Valley will cease shortly after sunrise and clouds should clear a bit later in the day, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 61 is forecast with lights winds of 6-10 mph.

12am – Flurries continue on the west and southwest side of town along and near the 215 beltway at the current time. No accumulation on roadways is expected at this time. #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/MNr6Tq7EAB — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 16, 2021

“Everything is tapering down,” weather service meteorologist Todd Lericos said of the recent precipitation. Only a trace was recorded at McCarran International Airport, which has received 0.84 inches this year compared to a normal of 1.58 inches.

Conditions will warm the rest of the week with highs of 65 on Wednesday, 72 on Thursday and 76 on Friday. All three days are expected to be sunny with wind son the light side.

After a weekend close to the normal high of 70, showers are possible Sunday night before another cool front arrives early next week.

