Las Vegas Weather

Sunny days may transition to precipitation by Tuesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Rain is a 20 percent chance by Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, according to the National Weather Servic ...
Rain is a 20 percent chance by Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Snow flurries are also a possibility. Pedestrians cross 6th Street near Fremont Street in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A bit of wind on Sunday, mostly sunny on Monday and possible rain and snow flurries on Tuesday are the highlights of the latest forecast for Las Vegas.

Sunday should see a high near 66 with a partly sunny sky. Early south-southwest winds of 6-14 mph will shift northeast later in the morning with gusts to 20 mph, says the National Weather Service.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with winds from the north st 8-14 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

The Monday low will be near 44 before rising to 64 with gentle winds.

Tuesday morning will have a low near 41 in the central Las Vegas Valley. There is a 20 percent chance of rain showers after 10 a.m., perhaps mixing with snow after 3 p.m.

The rest of the week will see daily highs in the upper 50s with lows not much above freezing.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

