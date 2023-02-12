Sunny days may transition to precipitation by Tuesday
Nice weekend to turn into possible rain or snow on Tuesday, says National Weather Service.
A bit of wind on Sunday, mostly sunny on Monday and possible rain and snow flurries on Tuesday are the highlights of the latest forecast for Las Vegas.
Sunday should see a high near 66 with a partly sunny sky. Early south-southwest winds of 6-14 mph will shift northeast later in the morning with gusts to 20 mph, says the National Weather Service.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with winds from the north st 8-14 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
The Monday low will be near 44 before rising to 64 with gentle winds.
Tuesday morning will have a low near 41 in the central Las Vegas Valley. There is a 20 percent chance of rain showers after 10 a.m., perhaps mixing with snow after 3 p.m.
The rest of the week will see daily highs in the upper 50s with lows not much above freezing.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.