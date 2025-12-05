37°F
Sunny Friday expected as temperatures reach low 60s in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
December 5, 2025 - 5:55 am
 

Las Vegas is closing out a calm, mild week with another day of sunshine Friday, continuing the stretch of clear skies that has held over the valley since earlier in the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs have gradually climbed each day, and Friday will reach near 61 degrees under sunny skies and light winds.

Friday night will remain clear, with temperatures dropping to around 44 degrees and a light westerly breeze.

Weekend forecast

Saturday: Sunny, high 63

Sunday: High 64

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

