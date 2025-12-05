Sunny Friday expected as temperatures reach low 60s in Las Vegas
Las Vegas is closing out a calm, mild week with another day of sunshine Friday, continuing the stretch of clear skies that has held over the valley since earlier in the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Highs have gradually climbed each day, and Friday will reach near 61 degrees under sunny skies and light winds.
Friday night will remain clear, with temperatures dropping to around 44 degrees and a light westerly breeze.
Weekend forecast
Saturday: Sunny, high 63
Sunday: High 64
