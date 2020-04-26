Sunny, hot Las Vegas Sunday forecast to get dangerously hot

The “first heat of the year will create dangerously hot conditions” warns the National Weather Service.

The mercury has never reached 100 degrees in Las Vegas during April, but that is expected to change with a forecast high of 102 for Wednesday, April 29, 2020, according to the National Weather Service.

A graphic shows the projected high temperatures in the region on Tuesday, April, 28, 2020, and Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (National Weather Service)

An excessive heat watch is in place from Tuesday morning through Thursday evening for much of the southwest, including the Las Vegas Valley.

High temperatures are expected to reach up to 112 in Death Valley, 97 to 103 for Las Vegas, Mesquite, Pahrump and Barstow, California. Kingman, Arizona, will range from 93 to 97.

McCarran International Airport has never reached 100 degrees during April, but that may change with a forecast high of 102 on Wednesday.

100°F "nothing" in #Vegas? Maybe for June, but not April. In fact, 100°F has NEVER been recorded in April. To compound the upcoming #heat, it's a rather quick jump to finish out an otherwise below-average month! #VegasWeather #NVwx pic.twitter.com/c1FgRIam4B — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 25, 2020

The weather service watch reminds residents that “excessive heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working outdoors or participating in outdoor exercise and recreational activities such as hiking, jogging and biking.

“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”

People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Sunday high near 96

Before the watch, the high in in Las Vegas on Sunday should reach 96 under sunny skies. Winds will be about 6-9 mph. The overnight low will be around 66 with winds 8-10 mph.

Monday’s projected high is 96 while Tuesday should climb to about 98.

