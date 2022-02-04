Sunny Las Veags rising toward low 70s next week, forecast says

Las Vegas will be warming back toward normal and into the low 70s by next week, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

After a cold front dropped temperatures about 10 degrees below normal the middle of this week, conditions will warm back into the 60s in Las Vegas by Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, according to the National Weather Service.

Conditions will warm a few degrees in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

A sunny sky with winds to 10 mph are expected along with an afternoon high near 57, a few degrees below normal but 4 degrees warmer than Thursday.

The overnight low will be near 35 at Harry Reid International Airport, leaving some neighborhoods close to freezing for lows.

The forecast high for Saturday is 63 with a 65 projected on Sunday. Both days will have a sunny sky and winds below 10 mph.

The forecast for next week is currently calling for a high of 71 on Tuesday and 70 on Wednesday.

