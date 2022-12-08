36°F
Las Vegas Weather

Sunny Las Vegas conditions coming for weekend before rain arrives

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Winds will be close to calm and the high in Las Vegas will be around 56 on Thursday, Dec. 8, 20 ...
Winds will be close to calm and the high in Las Vegas will be around 56 on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures will be close to normal the Las Vegas Valley before skies cloud up and a chance of rain arrives late on the weekend.

The Thursday high should be near 56, just about the same as a 57 reached briefly during the noon hour on Wednesday, says the National Weather Service.

Thursday night will see mostly cloudy conditions with light winds and a Friday morning low near 38 in the central valley.

Friday should be sunny with a high near 57. Saturday is expected to be slightly warmer with a high near 59.

Late afternoon or evening rain on Sunday is about a 60 percent possibility after a high near 58. Rain is also possible on Monday.

Lake Mead up a bit

The surface level of Lake Mead at Hoover Dam was at 1,043.34 feet above sea level at 6 p.m. Thursday. That’s up a few inches from 1,042.97 feet on Dec. 1, but down nearly 3 feet from 1,046.18 feet on Nov. 1.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

