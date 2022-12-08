Sunny Las Vegas conditions coming for weekend before rain arrives
High temperatures are forecast be close to normal the Las Vegas Valley before skies cloud up and a chance of rain arrives late in the weekend.
The Thursday high should be near 56, just about the same as a 57 reached briefly during the noon hour on Wednesday, says the National Weather Service.
Precipitation chances return to the area this weekend along with the potential for gusty winds.
Thursday night will see mostly cloudy conditions with light winds and a Friday morning low near 38 in the central valley.
Friday should be sunny with a high near 57. Saturday is expected to be slightly warmer with a high near 59.
Late afternoon or evening rain on Sunday is about a 60 percent possibility after a high near 58. Rain is also possible on Monday.
Lake Mead up a bit
The surface level of Lake Mead at Hoover Dam was at 1,043.34 feet above sea level at 6 p.m. Thursday. That’s up a few inches from 1,042.97 feet on Dec. 1, but down nearly 3 feet from 1,046.18 feet on Nov. 1.
