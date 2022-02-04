57°F
Sunny Las Vegas rising toward low 70s next week, forecast says

Sunny conditions with light winds
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 4, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated February 4, 2022 - 3:00 pm
After a cold front dropped temperatures about 10 degrees below normal the middle of this week, ...
After a cold front dropped temperatures about 10 degrees below normal the middle of this week, conditions will warm back into the 60s in Las Vegas by Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A peacock sits at Floyd Lamb Park on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Conditions will warm a few degrees in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

A sunny sky with winds to 10 mph are expected along with an afternoon high near 57, a few degrees below normal but 4 degrees warmer than Thursday.

The overnight low will be near 35 at Harry Reid International Airport, leaving some neighborhoods close to freezing for lows.

The forecast high for Saturday is 63 with a 65 projected on Sunday. Both days will have a sunny sky and winds below 10 mph.

The forecast for next week is currently calling for a high of 71 on Tuesday and 70 on Wednesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

THE LATEST