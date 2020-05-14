Sunny Las Vegas skies, warming trend all weekend

A gradual warming trend through the weekend is in store for Las Vegas Valley residents, says the National Weather Service forecast.

The forecast high for Las Vegas is 88 degrees for Thursday, May 14, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. Maple, a border collie, jumps to catch a frisbee at Charlie Frias Park on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A gradual warming trend through the weekend is in store for Las Vegas Valley residents.

The Thursday high should be near 88 under sunny skies with variable winds of 9-14 mph gusting to near 20 mph later in the day, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The overnight low will be around 64 with winds 7-11 mph.

Outdoor plans this weekend should take into account increasing south winds gusting between 25 and 35 mph by Sunday afternoon. Highs of 95 to 100 degrees will be common across the Mojave Desert and Colorado River Region. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/ivJ7HbNIZD — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 14, 2020

Friday’s high will climb to 92. Skies will be sunny and winds will be 5-8 mph in the morning.

Sunday should rise to a high of 96 with light winds and sunny skies.

Conditions will change Monday as southerly winds bring cooler conditions early next week with highs in the low 80s, a few degrees below normal.

“A front will come through sometime early in the week,” said weather service meteorologist Caleb Steele. “We’ll only get some winds, but there is no precipitation in the forecast.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.