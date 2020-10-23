Sunny Las Vegas weekend on tap before chilly conditions arrive

Enjoy a sunny weekend with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s … and then get ready to say “baby, it’s cold outside” by Monday.

Weather conditions might be perfect this weekend with highs in the upper 80s with light winds, according to the National Weather Service. A cyclist rides on Red Rock Canyon Road in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @upper

The forecast high for Friday is 85 with sunny skies and light winds. Saturday should be near 86 with sunny skies and light winds up to 13 mph.

Sunday will start pleasant with a high near 79 before the cold front starts to arrive, currently projected in the evening hours.

“The winds early Sunday will not be too terrible (gusts to 21 mph) but the front will come down and it will be windy Sunday night into Monday,” said weather service meteorologist Todd Lericos.

Freeze watch outside of Las Vegas

The first freeze watch of the fall was issued early Friday by the National Weather Service. It calls for a possible freeze from late Monday night through Tuesday morning and includes Mesquite, Pahrump, Primm, Searchlight and Indian Springs in Nevada. The northwest deserts of Arizona including Kingman, Yucca Valley and Oatman.

The “first freeze of the season is possible as low temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s,” says the watch advisory.

Residents in those areas should remember the “three Ps — pets, pipes and plants.”

“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing,” states the weather service freeze watch advisory.

Safeguarding pets should also be a priority.

No advisory for Las Vegas — yet

No freeze watch has been issued for Las Vegas, Lericos said, adding that such an advisory is yet possible depending on the conditions and exact location of the front when it arrives.

Rainfall is possible, but would be more of a hit-and-miss shower situation, Lericos said.

In Las Vegas, the Monday high is expected to be about 59 with a Tuesday morning low around 43.

Tuesday should warm up to 69 with a 75 forecast for Wednesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.