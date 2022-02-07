Sunny, mid-70s headed to Las Vegas for a week’s stay

High pressure moving in from the Pacific Coast will send Las Vegas high temperatures into the low 70s by Tuesday.

Temperatures rising with highs mostly in the low 70s

People and peacocks will feel the sunshine all week, says the National Weather Service with Las Vegas highs in the low to mid-70s starting Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. A peacock sits at Floyd Lamb Park on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Get ready for 70 degrees plus, Las Vegas.

After a high near 64 on Monday, the mercury should climb into the low to mid-70s each day for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

“A high pressure system is coming in from the (West) coast,” said meteorologist Jenn Varian. “It won’t be right on top of us, so it won’t be real hot, but in the mid-70s with Wednesday through Friday being the warmest.”

Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s all week. Winds should stay below 10 mph all week, and no precipitation is forecast.

Harry Reid International Airport, the valley’s official weather station, has received 0.06 of an inch this year, well below the norm of 0.69.

