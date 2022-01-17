Sunny, mild conditions forecast for Monday, MLK parade

44°F
January 17, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated January 17, 2022 - 6:42 am
Las Vegas weather will be mild on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, with a high in the low-60s and light winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Conditions should be close to ideal for the Martin Luther King Jr. parade and across the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The high should be near 62 with a mostly sunny sky and light winds. The Tuesday low will be about 46.

There is a 20 percent chance of light showers Monday night going into Tuesday, said meteorologist John Adair.

Tuesday’s high should be near 62 with mostly cloudy skies and light winds.

Highs the rest of the week will be in the mid-60s with sunny skies and light winds.

No precipitation has been recorded at Harry Reid International Airport so far in 2022. The norm two weeks into the year is 0.31 of an inch.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

