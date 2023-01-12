39°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Sunny, mild Las Vegas weather expected until weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Updated January 12, 2023 - 5:32 am
Sunshine is expected to warm the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, according to the ...
Sunshine is expected to warm the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal dinosaur sculpture outside of Artistic Iron Works near downtown on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Two days of mostly sunny and mild conditions are expected for the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

The Thursday high should be near 59 with a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be light.

A Friday morning low near 43 is expected with the day’s high rising to about 60 under a sunny sky . Winds will again be negligible.

Saturday will be a different story as a 30 percent chance of showers after 10 a.m. enter the forecast. The sky will be mostly cloudy with a high near 61.

The chance of rain Saturday night will be near 70 percent. The Sunday forecast also calls for chances of rain.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
The skinny behind Adele’s seat fillers at Caesars Palace
The skinny behind Adele’s seat fillers at Caesars Palace
2
A’s appear to be down to 1 potential Las Vegas ballpark site
A’s appear to be down to 1 potential Las Vegas ballpark site
3
Raiders buy more real estate in Las Vegas Valley for $56M
Raiders buy more real estate in Las Vegas Valley for $56M
4
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
5
What are Raiders’ options with Derek Carr?
What are Raiders’ options with Derek Carr?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Mostly sunny, mild weekend forecast for Las Vegas
Mostly sunny, mild weekend forecast for Las Vegas
Rain may show up in Las Vegas early, late this week
Rain may show up in Las Vegas early, late this week
Thursday’s warmth to yield to colder weather through weekend
Thursday’s warmth to yield to colder weather through weekend
Sunshine expected to warm Las Vegas on Friday
Sunshine expected to warm Las Vegas on Friday
Las Vegas winds diminish enough for fireworks to ignite ‘23
Las Vegas winds diminish enough for fireworks to ignite ‘23
Red Rock Canyon drive closed as showers, thunderstorms hit Las Vegas
Red Rock Canyon drive closed as showers, thunderstorms hit Las Vegas