Sunny, mild Las Vegas weather expected until weekend

Sunshine and mild conditions are expected over the Las Vegas Valley through Friday.

Sunshine is expected to warm the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal dinosaur sculpture outside of Artistic Iron Works near downtown on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Two days of mostly sunny and mild conditions are expected for the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

The Thursday high should be near 59 with a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be light.

A Friday morning low near 43 is expected with the day’s high rising to about 60 under a sunny sky . Winds will again be negligible.

Saturday will be a different story as a 30 percent chance of showers after 10 a.m. enter the forecast. The sky will be mostly cloudy with a high near 61.

The chance of rain Saturday night will be near 70 percent. The Sunday forecast also calls for chances of rain.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.