Sunny, mild Las Vegas winter conditions appear unending
A mild winter will continue in the Las Vegas Valley for the coming week, according to the National Weather Service.
Mostly sunny conditions and a high near 63 are forecast for Sunday. Winds are expected to be 5 mph or less.
The Monday morning low will be around 43 and conditions for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on Monday call for a high near 63, mostly sunny skies and light winds.
Tuesday might be a degree or two warmer with similar conditions. A similar pattern runs through the work week.
