Sunny, mild Las Vegas winter conditions appear unending

A mild winter will continue in the Las Vegas Valley for the coming week, according to the National Weather Service.

The sun shines on new snow along Upper Bristlecone Trail at Lee Canyon on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area near Las Vegas. Skiers and snowboarders should enjoy sunny conditions on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidtt

Mostly sunny conditions and a high near 63 are forecast for Sunday. Winds are expected to be 5 mph or less.

The Monday morning low will be around 43 and conditions for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on Monday call for a high near 63, mostly sunny skies and light winds.

Tuesday might be a degree or two warmer with similar conditions. A similar pattern runs through the work week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.