Sunny, normal conditions forecast Monday for Las Vegas

Weather conditions in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday will be close to normal, according to the National Weather Service.

Seth Odom, left, and his wife Kelli relax with their son Andrew, 2, at Cornerstone Park on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Henderson. The high temperature is forecast to be near 70 on Monday, March 22, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Weather conditions in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday will be close to normal, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast high of 70 is 2 degrees blow normal. The sky will be sunny and north-northwest winds will be around 10 mph.

Conditions will change Tuesday as a front kicks up the wind and brings a 20% chance of precipitation.

“It will be light rain with possible sprinkles up to a hundredth of an inch,” said weather service meteorologist Jenn Varian.

The Tuesday high will be around 64.

Temperatures are expected to warm through rest of the week with highs in the upper 70s by the weekend.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.