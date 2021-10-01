64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Las Vegas Weather

Sunny, normal Las Vegas temperatures forecast for weekend

Temperatures rise over the weekend with possible showers next week.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
A stand of Aspens turns color on the first day of fall near the Lee Canyon ski resort on Wednes ...
A stand of Aspens turns color on the first day of fall near the Lee Canyon ski resort on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Normal temperatures are forecast to return for the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The weekend highs will be close to 90 with sunny skies after a Friday high near 85 with light and variable winds.

Saturday’s high will be near 88 with a 90 forecast for Sunday.

Overnight lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.

A slim chance for moisture is forecast for Tuesday as a system moves from the coast toward Arizona.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man dies after jumping from The Strat
Man dies after jumping from The Strat
2
Bar accused of making employee repay stolen money was named in 2016 wage suit
Bar accused of making employee repay stolen money was named in 2016 wage suit
3
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ water situation shows why there’s no need to panic over global warming
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ water situation shows why there’s no need to panic over global warming
4
‘A win for all landowners’: Judge rules Las Vegas took 35 acres on Badlands
‘A win for all landowners’: Judge rules Las Vegas took 35 acres on Badlands
5
Alleged Las Vegas killer who was on FBI most wanted list dies
Alleged Las Vegas killer who was on FBI most wanted list dies
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST