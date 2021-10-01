Sunny, normal Las Vegas temperatures forecast for weekend

Normal temperatures are forecast to return for the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures rise over the weekend with possible showers next week.

A stand of Aspens turns color on the first day of fall near the Lee Canyon ski resort on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Weekend Forecast

😎☀️

Another day of breezy north winds before winds calm, skies clear, and temperatures warm back to seasonal averages for the weekend.#VegasWeather #NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/5Q3G3wX8Di — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 30, 2021

The weekend highs will be close to 90 with sunny skies after a Friday high near 85 with light and variable winds.

Saturday’s high will be near 88 with a 90 forecast for Sunday.

Overnight lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.

A slim chance for moisture is forecast for Tuesday as a system moves from the coast toward Arizona.

