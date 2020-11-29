Sunny, seasonable conditions expected all week in Las Vegas

Seasonable temperatures with mild winds are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley for most of the coming week, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas high temperature is expected to be about 63 on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, according to the National Weather Service.

Lows early Sunday were in the mid-30s with some places possibly dipping close to freezing before sunrise, said weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce.

“It’s a bit warmer than Saturday morning,” Pierce noted.

The only disturbance in the forecast could come in the middle of the week, he said.

“There is some energy coming off to the east of us and it could bring some stronger winds in the Wednesday to Thursday time frame, but nothing that indicates any wind advisories at least at this point,” Pierce said, noting that if the front moves more to the west the winds could be stronger.

Sunny & dry

The Sunday high is expected to be about 63 with a 62 on Monday and 64 on Tuesday. Lows should be around 40 and winds will be below 10 mph.

“We’ll cool a bit Wednesday and Thursday and then warm up a bit fore next weekend,” Pierce said.

Sunday is the record 223rd day without rain. The last measurable rain at McCarran International Airport was April 20.

