Sunny skies, cooler temperatures to greet December in Las Vegas
Sunshine, cooler temperatures and a northernly breeze are expected across the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Highs Monday are forecast to reach around 59 degrees in the central valley, a few degrees above the normal for early December, according to NWS historical records. Overnight, temperatures are expected to fall to around 40 degrees in Las Vegas, with some outlying areas dipping into the upper 30s under mostly clear skies.
3 day forecast
Tuesday: High 59, mostly sunny
Wednesday: High 57
Thursday: High 57
