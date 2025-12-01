Sunny skies, cooler temperatures to greet December in Las Vegas

Sunshine, cooler temperatures and a northernly breeze are expected across the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The north end of the Las Vegas Strip is seen on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sunshine, cooler temperatures and a northernly breeze are expected across the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Highs Monday are forecast to reach around 59 degrees in the central valley, a few degrees above the normal for early December, according to NWS historical records. Overnight, temperatures are expected to fall to around 40 degrees in Las Vegas, with some outlying areas dipping into the upper 30s under mostly clear skies.

3 day forecast

Tuesday: High 59, mostly sunny

Wednesday: High 57

Thursday: High 57

