Sunny skies give way to wet weather in parts of the valley

Scattered showers have been spotted across the Las Vegas Valley on this Earth Day.

Dark clouds move across the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Mostly sunny skies have given way to light rains in parts of town, including Skye Canyon and the east side, with Mount Charleston even seeing some snow.

Wednesday’s high in the valley is projected to reach 71, about 10 degrees below the Thursday high.

Radar Update! 📡 | 10:45am PDT Watching some light showers pass through the northwestern portions of the Las Vegas Valley as well as eastern Clark County. Do you see rain?? Tell us about it!

🌧️👀#VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/3Ir3Fhqyra — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 22, 2022

A southwest wind of 17 to 22 mph with shift to west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could reach 33 mph.

Winds will stay strong into Friday evening with gusts to 24 mph. The Saturday morning low will be around 52.

Saturday will be a bit less breezy with north winds of 11-15 mph gusting as high as 23 mph. The high should be near 77.

Saturday night will be clear with diminishing winds and a Sunday morning low near 54.

Sunday should warm to about 80.

