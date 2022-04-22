62°F
Sunny skies give way to wet weather in parts of the valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated April 22, 2022 - 11:56 am
Dark clouds move across the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Benjamin ...
Scattered showers have been spotted across the Las Vegas Valley on this Earth Day.

Mostly sunny skies have given way to light rains in parts of town, including Skye Canyon and the east side, with Mount Charleston even seeing some snow.

Wednesday’s high in the valley is projected to reach 71, about 10 degrees below the Thursday high.

A southwest wind of 17 to 22 mph with shift to west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could reach 33 mph.

Winds will stay strong into Friday evening with gusts to 24 mph. The Saturday morning low will be around 52.

Saturday will be a bit less breezy with north winds of 11-15 mph gusting as high as 23 mph. The high should be near 77.

Saturday night will be clear with diminishing winds and a Sunday morning low near 54.

Sunday should warm to about 80.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
