Sunny skies, highs a bit below normal forecast for Las Vegas

Sunny skies, high temperatures a few degrees below normal and manageable winds are forecast Thursday and for the next several days in the Las Vegas Valley.

A high of 102 is predicted for Thursday with winds gusting up to 20-25 mph, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast. The normal high is 105.

While northwest Arizona is receiving occasional moisture, the valley will remain dry for at least the next week.

“Our best chances for some moisture are middle to late next week,” said weather service meteorologist Kate Guillet. “But some of the higher elevations to the north and east of the valley could have an occasional storm pop up this weekend.”

Friday and weekend conditions will stay the same with high temperatures around 102 and sunny skies.

