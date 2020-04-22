Sunny skies, steady warming will push Las Vegas close to 100

Wednesday will be the warmest day of 2020, beginning a warming trend that will take Las Vegas residents close to 100 degrees by early next week.

The forecast high for the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, is 86 degrees with the mercury rising close to 100 by early next week, according to the National Weather Service. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The warmest day of 2020 is at hand with a warming trend that will take Las Vegas residents close to 100 degrees by early next week.

The forecast high for Wednesday is expected to be 86 under sunny skies with light and variable winds. The overnight low will be around 63.

“The rains done and we’re heating up,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said, noting the normal high for this week of the year is 80 degrees.

The Thursday high should rise to near 89 with 86 on Friday, 91 on Saturday and near 95 on Sunday. Although several days away, the Tuesday forecast high is 98 after a 96 on Monday.

Sky conditions will be sunny and clear throughout the week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.