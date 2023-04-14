53°F
Las Vegas Weather

Sunny skies to rule Las Vegas Valley in mid-April

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Updated April 14, 2023 - 5:34 am
Light winds and a high of 76 are forecast for the central Las Vegas Valley for Friday, April 14, 2023, according to the National Weather Service.
Light winds and a high of 76 are forecast for the central Las Vegas Valley for Friday, April 14, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Light clouds linger over northwest Las Vegas as seen from Summerlin on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A pleasant Friday will become a warmer weekend for Las Vegans and visitors, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds Friday should be below 10 mph with a sunny sky. The high will be around 76.

The Saturday low should be near 54 before rising to 79 in the afternoon. Winds might be a bit stronger. A Sunday high near 86 is forecast as winds remain light with a sunny sky.

Monday will be similar with a high near 87 before temperatures drop about 10 degrees for a few days.

“There is some uncertainty about next week and how much it will cool down, but it should be cooler and perhaps windy,” meteorologist Morgan Stessman said.

Rainfall for the year is at 1.44 inches at Harry Reid International Airport, .44 of an inch below normal. Last year at this time the airport had logged just .16 of an inch.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

