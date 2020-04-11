Sunny skies with high near 77 forecast Saturday for Las Vegas
A mostly pleasant weekend is in store for Las Vegas Valley residents.
The Saturday high should be about 77, which is the norm, with sunny skies and winds 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.
The Saturday night low will be around 55 with southwest winds 6 to 13 mph.
There is a chance of sprinkles on Sunday, primarily after 11 a.m.. The high should be near 74 with winds at 7 to 11 mph.
Rain chances are 20 percent on Sunday night with partly cloudy skies and a low around 53. Southwest winds will be about 6 mph.
Monday brings a chance of sprinkles after 11 a.m., and the high should reach about 73. Winds will be northerly from 5 to 10 mph.
Temperatures are forecast to rise into the upper 70s with sunny skies by Tuesday or Wednesday.
