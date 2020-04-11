Sunny skies with high near 77 forecast Saturday for Las Vegas

A mostly pleasant weekend is in store for Las Vegas Valley residents.

Buds are coming out on a shrub near Las Vegas Boulevard South and Starr Avenue on Saturday, April 11, 2020, with the South Point Hotel & Casino in the distance. Skies will be most sunny in Las Vegas all day Saturday with a high near 77, just about normal for mid-April. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Saturday high should be about 77, which is the norm, with sunny skies and winds 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The Saturday night low will be around 55 with southwest winds 6 to 13 mph.

There is a chance of sprinkles on Sunday, primarily after 11 a.m.. The high should be near 74 with winds at 7 to 11 mph.

Rain chances are 20 percent on Sunday night with partly cloudy skies and a low around 53. Southwest winds will be about 6 mph.

Monday brings a chance of sprinkles after 11 a.m., and the high should reach about 73. Winds will be northerly from 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures are forecast to rise into the upper 70s with sunny skies by Tuesday or Wednesday.

