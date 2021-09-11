Sunny sky, above-normal temperatures forecast for Las Vegas

A warm and quiet weekend is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Plenty of windshields had raindrops on them Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, as large parts of the Las Vegas Valley received significant moisture. The sky is expected to be clear Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sunny skies are expected with a high near 103 on Saturday and 104 on Sunday. Overnight lows will be around 80.

The calm conditions follow a Friday afternoon that saw billowing clouds grow until about 2 p.m. when showers dropped up to 0.55 of an inch in some Henderson locations while dozens of gauges across the valley saw precipitation.

The official measuring station, McCarran International Airport, received 0.12 of an inch and winds that peaked at 42 mph.

Three construction workers avoided serious injury when lightning struck within a 5 feet from them shortly after 2 p.m. near Lindell Avenue and West Charleston Boulevard.

Thankfully nothing severe for us at the office but the @cityofhenderson saw plenty of downbursts. One this afternoon that topped out at 74 mph at the Henderson Executive Airport (KHND)! #vegasweather #nvwx https://t.co/SxWvwQT9BT — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 11, 2021

Monday is forecast to have a high near 105, about 7 degrees above normal.

Excessive heat on lake, river

An excessive heat warning runs from 10 a.m. Sunday through 8 p.m. Monday for the Colorado River Valley and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Also included are San Bernardino o in California as well as Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave in Arizona.

Highs are expected to reach 110 to 117.

