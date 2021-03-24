Sunny sky, cool Wednesday with diminishing winds expected

There will be more sunshine to go with windy and cool conditions in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Bishop Gorman fans are dressed for cold weather while watching the boys varsity high school soccer game against Faith Lutheran at Heitkotter Stadium at Faith Lutheran High School on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

There will be more sunshine to go with windy conditions in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

“We’ll have gusts up to 25 or 30 mph mostly in the morning before they ease off this afternoon,” weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

The forecast high is 68, about 4 degrees below normal.

A second front, this one a bit weaker, will bring a 15% chance of showers on Thursday into Friday, Pierce said. Temperatures will remain below normal with a 67 forecast for Thursday and 66 on Friday.

More warmth will enter the valley for the weekend with a high near 73 on Saturday and 76 on Sunday before a high around 81 on Monday.

Wind advisory

Winds may gust up to 45 mph in the Colorado River Valley much of Wednesday. A wind advisory calling for north winds of 15-25 with gusts to 45 mph is effective until 3 p.m.

