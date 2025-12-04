Las Vegas will see sunny skies Thursday, with a high near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The Las Vegas Vegas Strip, which is actually located within Paradise, an unincorporated township in the valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sunny Thursday ahead as Las Vegas warms into the weekend

Las Vegas will see sunny skies Thursday, with a high near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

North-northwest winds around 6 mph are expected to become calm in the afternoon. Overnight temperatures will fall to around 40 degrees under clear skies.

3 day forecast

Friday: Sunny, high 60

Saturday: Sunny, high 63

Sunday: High 64

