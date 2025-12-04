Sunny Thursday ahead as Las Vegas warms into the weekend
Las Vegas will see sunny skies Thursday, with a high near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
North-northwest winds around 6 mph are expected to become calm in the afternoon. Overnight temperatures will fall to around 40 degrees under clear skies.
3 day forecast
Friday: Sunny, high 60
Saturday: Sunny, high 63
Sunday: High 64
