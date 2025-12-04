38°F
Sunny Thursday ahead as Las Vegas warms into the weekend

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
December 4, 2025 - 5:00 am
December 4, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

Las Vegas will see sunny skies Thursday, with a high near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

North-northwest winds around 6 mph are expected to become calm in the afternoon. Overnight temperatures will fall to around 40 degrees under clear skies.

Friday: Sunny, high 60

Saturday: Sunny, high 63

Sunday: High 64

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

