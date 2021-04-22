Sunny Thursday with light winds forecast for Las Vegas

A high temperature of 80, just about normal, with light winds are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A high temperature of 80, just about normal, with light winds are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will rise through the weekend with an 86 on Friday and Saturday, when winds will elevate to gusts of 30 mph.

Sunday will be back to normal with a forecast high of 80. There is a chance of showers on Sunday night as a cold front moves in.

A high of 68 is forecast for Monday.

