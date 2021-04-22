61°F
Sunny Thursday with light winds forecast for Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2021 - 7:04 am
 
Updated April 22, 2021 - 7:16 am
Las Vegas weather conditions will be seasonable with a high near 80 on Thursday, April 22, 2021 ...
Las Vegas weather conditions will be seasonable with a high near 80 on Thursday, April 22, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Review-Journal file photo)

A high temperature of 80, just about normal, with light winds are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will rise through the weekend with an 86 on Friday and Saturday, when winds will elevate to gusts of 30 mph.

Sunday will be back to normal with a forecast high of 80. There is a chance of showers on Sunday night as a cold front moves in.

A high of 68 is forecast for Monday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
