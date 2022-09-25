73°F
Sunny, warm days forecast for valley during coming week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Umbrellas for some protection from the sun might be a good idea this week as high temperatures ...
Umbrellas for some protection from the sun might be a good idea this week as high temperatures in Las Vegas will be in the upper 90s with sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service. Diane Torres of Henderson holds an umbrella to protect herself from the sun on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Sunny and warm conditions will continue across Southern Nevada on Sunday and thorugh the coming week.

The Sunday high should be near 97 with a sunny sky and winds below 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Some clouds may develop Sunday night before a Monday low temperature around 73. The afternoon high will be near 97.

Tuesday may be the warmest day of the coming week with a 98 projected by the weather service.

No precipitation is in the forecast for the coming seven days. Highs will decline a degree or two each day until a 90 by next Saturday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

